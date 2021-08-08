UrduPoint.com

Govt Launches Flagship Programmes For Masses' Relief: Dar

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar, Sunday said the incumbent government under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched many flagship programmes to provide relief to the common man.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was working efficiently for development and welfare of the country and masses.

He said the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was much better as compared to the previous governments of both Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The PTI being a major political party was enjoying governments in center, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), he added.

The SAPM said last PML-N government had left fragile national economy and destroyed the institutions, adding the present government had improved and stabled the country's economy, revamping and restructuring the institutions to yield desirous results.

Replying to a question, Usman Dar said the PTI government would complete its Constitutional term and expressed the hope that it would win the next general election 2023 with thumping majority.

