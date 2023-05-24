UrduPoint.com

Govt Launches Initiatives To Combat Dengue, Malaria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Govt launches initiatives to combat dengue, malaria

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday launched special initiatives across the province to raise awareness and conduct entomological surveillance, with a focus on combating diseases such as dengue and malaria

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday launched special initiatives across the province to raise awareness and conduct entomological surveillance, with a focus on combating diseases such as dengue and malaria.

According to the latest Dengue Statistics for 2023, a total of 26 positive dengue cases have been reported in eight districts of the province. The affected districts and their respective case counts are: Mardan 10 cases, Peshawar 5, Bajaur 4, Chitral Lower 2, D. I. Khan 2, Lakki Marwat, and Khyber and Kohat 1 each.

The surveillance activities including inspections of households and containers were conducted. A total of 1,856,649 households were inspected, out of which 514 households tested positive. Furthermore, 6,006,789 containers were inspected, and 837 samples were found to be positive for dengue. Outside areas were also inspected, with 321,762 inspections conducted, leading to the detection of 245 positive samples.

A series of public awareness sessions were also organized that attracted the participation of 53,208 males and 1,570,699 females.

Additionally, 744 walks were arranged, and educational materials, including pamphlets, were distributed to disseminate information about disease prevention. The campaign also incorporated an interactive question-and-answer session to address participants' inquiries.

Secretary Health Mehmood Aslam commended the efforts of the surveillance teams across the province, emphasizing the significance of monitoring and taking tangible action.

He reiterated the commitment to creating awareness and protecting people from various diseases.

Secretary Aslam urged the public to cooperate with health teams and adhere to the instructions provided by health experts.

He stated that these collaborative efforts among government agencies, health officials, and community members exemplify a proactive approach to combating diseases and safeguarding the well-being of the people in the province. Aslam further announced that these activities would continue across the province until the dengue disease is effectively controlled.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Kohat Mardan Chitral Lakki Marwat Mehmood Aslam From Government

Recent Stories

Net Profit of Tinkoff Group on IFRS Basis in Q1 Up ..

Net Profit of Tinkoff Group on IFRS Basis in Q1 Up by 11.6 Times to $201Mln - Co ..

1 minute ago
 EEU Developing Integration Not for Confrontation, ..

EEU Developing Integration Not for Confrontation, But to Create Safe Space - Luk ..

2 minutes ago
 Ex-Polish Deputy Defense Minister Says Warsaw Brac ..

Ex-Polish Deputy Defense Minister Says Warsaw Bracing for Coup in Belarus

2 minutes ago
 Lack of SOPs major cause for massive power outage ..

Lack of SOPs major cause for massive power outage in Jan: Senate Body told

1 minute ago
 ICESCO and UOS sign strategic partnership

ICESCO and UOS sign strategic partnership

9 minutes ago
 NAB declares Haroon Yousaf, Tahir Naqvi innocent

NAB declares Haroon Yousaf, Tahir Naqvi innocent

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.