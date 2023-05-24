Govt launches initiatives to combat dengue, malaria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday launched special initiatives across the province to raise awareness and conduct entomological surveillance, with a focus on combating diseases such as dengue and malaria.

According to the latest Dengue Statistics for 2023, a total of 26 positive dengue cases have been reported in eight districts of the province. The affected districts and their respective case counts are: Mardan 10 cases, Peshawar 5, Bajaur 4, Chitral Lower 2, D. I. Khan 2, Lakki Marwat, and Khyber and Kohat 1 each.

The surveillance activities including inspections of households and containers were conducted. A total of 1,856,649 households were inspected, out of which 514 households tested positive. Furthermore, 6,006,789 containers were inspected, and 837 samples were found to be positive for dengue. Outside areas were also inspected, with 321,762 inspections conducted, leading to the detection of 245 positive samples.

A series of public awareness sessions were also organized that attracted the participation of 53,208 males and 1,570,699 females.

Additionally, 744 walks were arranged, and educational materials, including pamphlets, were distributed to disseminate information about disease prevention. The campaign also incorporated an interactive question-and-answer session to address participants' inquiries.

Secretary Health Mehmood Aslam commended the efforts of the surveillance teams across the province, emphasizing the significance of monitoring and taking tangible action.

He reiterated the commitment to creating awareness and protecting people from various diseases.

Secretary Aslam urged the public to cooperate with health teams and adhere to the instructions provided by health experts.

He stated that these collaborative efforts among government agencies, health officials, and community members exemplify a proactive approach to combating diseases and safeguarding the well-being of the people in the province. Aslam further announced that these activities would continue across the province until the dengue disease is effectively controlled.