Govt Launches “Kamyab Jawan Programme”

Thu 17th October 2019 | 05:32 PM

Govt launches “Kamyab Jawan Programme”

PM says lack of merit and prevailing corruption are the root causes of poor development of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-17th Oct, 2019) The Federal government launched “Yamyab Jawan Programme” for youth across the country to provide them technical and financial assistance, reports say.

According to the details, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar is the man PTI’s leader who introduced this program for the youth. He said this programme was meant to focus on employment opportunities to the youth and providing them proper platforms. The launching ceremony was held at Jinnah auditorium in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Imran Kha, federal ministers, advisors and many others were present there on the occasion.

Prime Minister congratulated Usman Dar on successful launching of the programme for youth, saying that “I congratulate you Usman Dar for doing home work on a great programme for youths,”.

The PM also emphasized over merit and discussed historical background of Muslims ordeals in various parts of the country, particularly in pre-partition Hindustran.

“After Aurengzeb, no Mughal emperor was there to maintain merit in Hindustan,” said the Prime Minister, adding that “ West is developed today only because of merit,”. He quoted father of the nation saying he always emphasized on merit. The PM said the corruption is another barrier in national development but now they would crackdown corruption.

The hall was full of audience who was echoing with clapping on every single sentence of the prime minister.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister emphasized on merit but unfortunately many close to him who are enjoying different portfolios are not the elected members of the house.



