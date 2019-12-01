Govt launches many welfare projects to facilitate common man: Humayun

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Humayun Akhtar Khan Sunday said under the dynamic leadership and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI government had launched numerous welfare projects to alleviate inflation, reduce poverty and improve the national economy to facilitate the common man.

"PTI is vibrant and most popular party among the masses and its lovers and followers are present across the country," he said talking to a private news channel.

Humayun Akhtar said Prime Minister Khan was a man of commitment and dedication, who was endeavoring to fulfill all promises which were made with public during the campaign of general election-2018.

He said the prime minister was focusing on the performance of the incumbent government to deliver utmost interest of the country and masses as both the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had not delivered anything for the development and prosperity of the country.

He said due to prudent policies of the PTI government, the export was increasing to a great extent and import was decreasing which was paving the way towards stable economy.