UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Launches Many Welfare Projects To Facilitate Common Man: Humayun

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 10:40 PM

Govt launches many welfare projects to facilitate common man: Humayun

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Humayun Akhtar Khan Sunday said under the dynamic leadership and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI government had launched numerous welfare projects to alleviate inflation, reduce poverty and improve the national economy to facilitate the common man.

"PTI is vibrant and most popular party among the masses and its lovers and followers are present across the country," he said talking to a private news channel.

Humayun Akhtar said Prime Minister Khan was a man of commitment and dedication, who was endeavoring to fulfill all promises which were made with public during the campaign of general election-2018.

He said the prime minister was focusing on the performance of the incumbent government to deliver utmost interest of the country and masses as both the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had not delivered anything for the development and prosperity of the country.

He said due to prudent policies of the PTI government, the export was increasing to a great extent and import was decreasing which was paving the way towards stable economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Import Man Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Muslim All Government Love

Recent Stories

Third women judges' conference concludes

2 hours ago

Expo 2020 Dubai marks UAE National Day with a cont ..

2 hours ago

48 Houbara released into the wild to mark 48th UAE ..

4 hours ago

&#039;We are inspired to continue building on our ..

4 hours ago

&#039;On National Day, we celebrate a rich journey ..

4 hours ago

Emirati women have reached the highest levels of e ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.