Govt launches mega project for lands' leveling; conversion of tube-wells on solar system in merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has launched a mega project for leveling of unleveled lands and conversions of existing tube-wells on solar system in merged areas to increase agricultural productivity.

Officials in Agriculture Department told APP on Tuesday that under the project, the existing and new tube wells would be converted on solar system's pumping system to bring unproductive, unleveled and infertile lands under agriculture net in South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Bajaur and Mohmand tribal district.

The Government has decided to provide 80pc financial assistance on these activities to farmers and agriculture growers aimed at to alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities for people in merged areas.

Agriculture Engineering Directorate of Agriculture, Livestock and Cooperatives has been mandated to oversee, monitor and implement the project in erstwhile Fata, the official said adding farmers would be required to produce lands' ownership documents and power of attorney in favour of one farmer in case of more lands owners to get financial assistance.

There are total of 20.646 million acres land in Khyber Pakthunkhwa and around 4.627 million acres are under-cultivation while a substantial 16.18 million is uncultivable.

He said PC-1 of 15 new projects were developed according to which 14 projects including 11 public sector development program (PSDP) worth Rs 44 billion were approved for current fiscal year and funds for 14 projects were released.

The official said seven mega projects worth Rs4.20 billon were approved to increase meat and milk production, strengthening water conservation, livestock and dairy programs in merged areas.

To counter seasonal plants diseases, the official said, special program for production of virus free seeds would be launched in Kurram and Orakzai district on which around Rs 180 million would be spent during current fiscal year.

Behavioral science based adaptation for production of high value horticulture crops are being launched to bolster horticulture and flower industries costing around Rs350 million, he said, adding Rs 220 million were proposed for land reclamation and solarization of tube wells.