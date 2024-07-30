Open Menu

Govt Launches Mega Project To Provide Best Healthcare Facilities In Islamabad: NA Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday apprised the National Assembly that the federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched a mega project worth Rs 35 billion in the federal capital for provision of state of the art health facilities to the people

Replying to a calling attention notice raised by Asia Naz Tanoli regarding significant increase in patients of Hepatitis C in Islamabad, the minister said that the prime minister has already launched a mega programme under annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) with the international support to provide best health care and facilities to the people in Islamabad.

He said the then government in 2005 had started a programme for Hepatitis patients. After the devolution of health ministry to the provinces in 2011, now there was proper programme at the federal level, he said.

However, the minister said that both PIMS and Poly Clinic hospitals were providing treatment facilities to the patients in this regard.

He said over 90,000 medical tests of hepatitis were conducted during the last year in PIMS and only 3,664 tests were found positives.

