Govt launches numerous development projects across country: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Tuesday said the government had launched numerous development projects across the country for provision of relief and to bring change in the lifestyle of the common man.

Talking to a private news channel, he said in his constituency Sialkot, the international level's public sector university, technical university and Allama Iqbal hospital was being established in order to provide best modern health and quality education facilities to the people.

He said the clean drinking water projects had initiated by the Punjab government in various districts of the province, adding, the performance of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was excellent.

Replying to a question, he said the Federal government was spending funds on the welfare and uplift of Sindh and it was also constructing motorways in the province. He claimed that Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) had not constructed a single motorway in the province during its tenures.