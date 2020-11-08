UrduPoint.com
Govt Launches Numerous Developmental Schemes To Solve People's Problem

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment, Forests and Wildlife Syed Ishtiaq Urmar Sunday said that the present government has launched various development schemes to solve the problems of the people.

He said this while addressing a function in Peshawar. He said that provision of all basic facilities including health to the people is the top priority of the government. He said that the Health Insaf Card Scheme has been extended to 100% of the population.

He said that the government was also taking effective steps to ensure transparency.

He said that the people were being served as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Ishtiaq Urmar said that our province has been made very fertile by Allah Almighty and has been endowed with immense natural resources. There is a need to use these natural resources properly for the welfare of the people of this province.

He said that service to the people is our mission and the promises made by PTI to the people are being fulfilled gradually from which the people are also benefiting.

