Govt Launches Online Portal For Coronavirus Awareness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:10 PM

Govt launches online portal for coronavirus awareness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination on Friday launched online platform for awareness on coronavirus in coordination with National Information Technology board.

According to an official, this online portal will be helpful in sharing information among public about the disease and address confusion in their minds.

He said that through this portal frequently asked questions of citizens about the disease and its various aspects will be replied to improve their knowledge in order to create awareness about prevention and precaution against the disease.

He said that in case of any suspected coronavirus patient with having disease symptoms, information should be shared immediately with the health officials, doctors or direct to Health Ministry's helpline number 1166.

He said that the government has made all necessary arrangements to have check on suspected coronavirus patients and its further spread. He said that those citizens with having travel history of Iran and China and having coronavirus symptoms should contact to the medical experts.

He said that proper screening mechanism has been developed at all airports besides availability of personal protection equipment kits for health staff and regular surveillance.

