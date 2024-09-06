Gov’t Launches Orientation Program For Workers Going Abroad: Salik
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain said on Friday that the ministry has launched a new orientation program to help Pakistanis going abroad for jobs.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that this program will give them initial information about the customs, laws, and society of the country they were visiting.
He said that the goal was to make sure that Pakistani workers were prepared to make a better image of Pakistan internationally.
Replying to a query regarding creating job opportunities, he said that the government was focused on creating jobs within the country and also provided the best support for overseas Pakistanis.
