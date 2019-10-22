UrduPoint.com
Tue 22nd October 2019 | 01:30 PM

Govt launches PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme for economic empowerment of youth: Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here Tuesday said the government has launched multifaceted 'Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP)' for socioeconomic empowerment of youth and provide dignified jobs to them.

Addressing a function here, the chief minister said KJP was a landmark initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan that would help provide dignified jobs to youth besides enhancing educational skills of students.

The chief minister said majority of the country's population was comprised of youth and allocation of Rs100 billion for youth loans under this programme would immensely help provide dignified jobs to thousands of youth, graduate and post-graduate students in their selected fields.

The government has accorded highest priorities for socioeconomic empowerment of women by allocating Rs25 billion out of total amount for women in KJP to help them on financial front besides taking full advantage of their potential.

Approximately, one million youth of Pakistan including Khyber Pakthunkhwa would be directly benefited from KJP.

The chief minister said future of the country rest with youth as they are the one that would shoulder future's responsibilities and take the country's forward on road to progress and prosperity.

He said merger of Fata into Khyber Pakthunkhwa was a big challenge that was successfully overcome by the present government.

The chief minister said merged areas are now moving on road to progress and development after restoration of law and order there and huge funds were allocated for education, health, communications, roads, water, agriculture and livestock sectors to improve socioeconomic conditions of tribesmen.

He said PTI government has been succeeded in peaceful holding of the first ever elections for provincial assembly seats in erstwhile Fata besides making necessary legislations to attract foreign investment in merged areas.

