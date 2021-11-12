UrduPoint.com

Govt Launches Programs To Enhance Local Production Of Oil Seeds: NA Told

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 06:44 PM

Govt launches programs to enhance local production of oil seeds: NA told

Parliamentary Secretary for National Food Security Ameer Sultan Friday informed the National Assembly that the government had launched programs to enhance the local production of oil seeds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National food Security Ameer Sultan Friday informed the National Assembly that the government had launched programs to enhance the local production of oil seeds.

Responding to questions during "Question Hour" he said currently 2.75 billion Dollars were being spent on the import of oil seeds. He said the execution of these programs woulf help the country to cut this import bill by 600 million dollars by 2024.

He said that the Ministry of National Food Security & Research had launched National Oilseed Enhancement Programme" with a total cost of Rs 10.964 billion for five years under the National Agriculture Emergency Programme (2019-2024) to boost the adoption of oilseed crops.

"Promotion of Olive Cultivation on Commercial Scale in Pakistan" with a total cost of Rs 6410.229 million for a period of 3 years (2021-2024) had also been introduced, he added.

Under this project, he said, the olive plantation would be undertaken on 75,000 acres.

The project will also establish olive nursery infrastructure, olive oil extraction unit, and oil testing facility. Besides this drip irrigation on 5000 acres in barani areas will be established.

He said several endeavors were being made under the PSDP Pulses project to achieve self-sufficiency in lentils.

At present, he said, lentil is cultivated on 3000 hectares in Tank. Seed of high quality has been supplied in the area so that better yield and production may be fetched.

He said some areas in Balochistan had also been identified as provincial hubs for lentil production.

He said that during 2020-21, the estimated annual gross milk and red meat production of Pakistan was 63.7 million tons and 3.145 million tons respectively.

He said that according to estimates based on inter-census data, the current production of milk and red meat was not decreasing in Pakistan.

During 2020-21, he said, the annual increase in the gross milk and meat production was 3.2% and 3.1% respectively as compared to last year.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Balochistan Import Agriculture Oil Tank May Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

French President meets Noura Al Kaabi on sidelines ..

French President meets Noura Al Kaabi on sidelines of Paris Peace Forum

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister stresses urgent steps to avert huma ..

Prime Minister stresses urgent steps to avert humanitarian crisis, economic coll ..

1 minute ago
 Rodd gets England debut after Genge tests positive ..

Rodd gets England debut after Genge tests positive for Covid

1 minute ago
 State minister stresses research based education t ..

State minister stresses research based education to achieve development goals

1 minute ago
 Wade believes catch-dropping by Hassan Ali isn’t ..

Wade believes catch-dropping by Hassan Ali isn’t  only reason to victory

42 minutes ago
 The Ilm Dost Awards 2021 was held at the Arts Coun ..

The Ilm Dost Awards 2021 was held at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.