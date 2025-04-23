Govt launches PSER Survey for Widow and Ration Cards database

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Punjab Socio-Economic Registry (PSER) survey to collect data for registering the eligible citizens for Rashan Card and Window Card has started across the province. Citizens have been urged to maximise their participation in the survey for an ultimate objective of reaching out the deserving population.

A meeting in this regard was chaired by the Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engineer Aamir Khattak during which he announced that the Punjab government is set to launch the Widow Card and Ration Card programmes.

Khattak said that PSER teams would conduct the survey in phases, covering all districts of Punjab.

"Residents will be notified in advance before the survey begins in their area", he said and urged citizens to cooperate with the teams to ensure the success of this public welfare initiative, enabling deserving individuals to benefit from the programs.

Khattak emphasized that eligible citizens must ensure their registration in the PSER database to qualify for Punjab government welfare schemes.

He advised families to keep their original CNICs, children's B-Forms, and widows to obtain their husband’s death certificates beforehand.

The Commissioner also directed concerned authorities to ensure accurate data collection during the survey to guarantee that benefits reach rightful beneficiaries.

"This initiative aims to enhance social support for vulnerable groups, including widows and low-income families, under Punjab’s welfare agenda", he added

During the meeting it was further emphasized to create awareness among masses regarding the survey. Citizens are advised to contact the helpline at 0800-02345 for further information.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, Director Social Welfare Shahid Rana, and other relevant officials. Deputy Commissioners of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, and Murree joined via video link.