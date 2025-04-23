Govt Launches PSER Survey For Widow And Ration Cards Database
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Punjab Socio-Economic Registry (PSER) survey to collect data for registering the eligible citizens for Rashan Card and Window Card has started across the province. Citizens have been urged to maximise their participation in the survey for an ultimate objective of reaching out the deserving population.
A meeting in this regard was chaired by the Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engineer Aamir Khattak during which he announced that the Punjab government is set to launch the Widow Card and Ration Card programmes.
Khattak said that PSER teams would conduct the survey in phases, covering all districts of Punjab.
"Residents will be notified in advance before the survey begins in their area", he said and urged citizens to cooperate with the teams to ensure the success of this public welfare initiative, enabling deserving individuals to benefit from the programs.
Khattak emphasized that eligible citizens must ensure their registration in the PSER database to qualify for Punjab government welfare schemes.
He advised families to keep their original CNICs, children's B-Forms, and widows to obtain their husband’s death certificates beforehand.
The Commissioner also directed concerned authorities to ensure accurate data collection during the survey to guarantee that benefits reach rightful beneficiaries.
"This initiative aims to enhance social support for vulnerable groups, including widows and low-income families, under Punjab’s welfare agenda", he added
During the meeting it was further emphasized to create awareness among masses regarding the survey. Citizens are advised to contact the helpline at 0800-02345 for further information.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, Director Social Welfare Shahid Rana, and other relevant officials. Deputy Commissioners of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, and Murree joined via video link.
Recent Stories
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize
Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt launches PSER Survey for Widow and Ration Cards database6 minutes ago
-
Three women killed in separate incidents in Mardan6 minutes ago
-
Strict security measures enforced for PMA president’s parade, section 144 imposed6 minutes ago
-
198 drivers fined for letting students ride on vehicle rooftops6 minutes ago
-
FTO felicitated over momentous achievement of receiving honorary CPSP fellowship6 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah, Rashid Mehmood Mayor Sukkur, Ali Muhammad & others condolence over demise of Senator D ..6 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris will never bow before Indian tyrannical rule in IIOJK : Ex MLA6 minutes ago
-
APHC-AJK terms attack on tourists a despicable act to defame Kashmiris6 minutes ago
-
Fast-track development of KP tied to peace, development: Experts6 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist died by dumper's hit16 minutes ago
-
One die, five injure in separate road accidents16 minutes ago
-
Women & Child Protection Centres being set in all Rawalpindi police stations16 minutes ago