Open Menu

Govt Launches Reconstruction Project To Boost Tourism In Gilgit-Baltistan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Govt launches reconstruction project to Boost tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) In a bid to elevate the tourism sector in Gilgit-Baltistan to new heights, the Federal government, in collaboration with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), has embarked on a significant initiative to reconstruct government guest houses across the region.

Partnering with Green Tourism Private Limited, this ambitious project aims to revamp tourist accommodations, thereby enhancing the region's appeal to visitors seeking to explore its breathtaking landscapes and natural wonders, ptv reported.

Renowned for its awe-inspiring beauty and often hailed as a paradise for tourists, Gilgit-Baltistan has long captivated the hearts of travelers. However, despite its allure, several scenic spots have remained relatively unexplored due to inadequate infrastructure.

The SIFC's endeavor to upgrade tourist facilities is poised to unveil these hidden gems, promising tourists unparalleled amenities and improved accessibility.

This strategic move is expected to catalyze growth within the local tourism industry, stimulating economic development and creating new opportunities for the region's residents.

Nevertheless, the initiative faces opposition from certain factions within the tourism sector, accused of disseminating misinformation to safeguard personal interests.

Despite these challenges, the resilient and informed residents of Gilgit-Baltistan continue to lend their support to the development efforts, recognizing the potential benefits for the region as a whole.

With the impending enhancements, Gilgit-Baltistan is primed to attract a larger influx of visitors, showcasing its pristine beauty to a global audience and solidifying its position as a premier tourist destination.

As the reconstruction project unfolds, anticipation builds for a brighter future for tourism in this enchanting region.

Related Topics

From Government Industry PTV Opposition

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details her ..

Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here

51 minutes ago
 vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Yo ..

Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..

56 minutes ago
 MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

1 hour ago
 Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority establish ..

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established

4 hours ago
 Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

4 hours ago
 PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani s ..

PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

7 hours ago
 KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibilit ..

KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..

16 hours ago
 Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

16 hours ago
 KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility ..

KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..

16 hours ago
 150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team ..

150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan