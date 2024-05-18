Govt launches reconstruction project to Boost tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) In a bid to elevate the tourism sector in Gilgit-Baltistan to new heights, the Federal government, in collaboration with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), has embarked on a significant initiative to reconstruct government guest houses across the region.

Partnering with Green Tourism Private Limited, this ambitious project aims to revamp tourist accommodations, thereby enhancing the region's appeal to visitors seeking to explore its breathtaking landscapes and natural wonders, ptv reported.

Renowned for its awe-inspiring beauty and often hailed as a paradise for tourists, Gilgit-Baltistan has long captivated the hearts of travelers. However, despite its allure, several scenic spots have remained relatively unexplored due to inadequate infrastructure.

The SIFC's endeavor to upgrade tourist facilities is poised to unveil these hidden gems, promising tourists unparalleled amenities and improved accessibility.

This strategic move is expected to catalyze growth within the local tourism industry, stimulating economic development and creating new opportunities for the region's residents.

Nevertheless, the initiative faces opposition from certain factions within the tourism sector, accused of disseminating misinformation to safeguard personal interests.

Despite these challenges, the resilient and informed residents of Gilgit-Baltistan continue to lend their support to the development efforts, recognizing the potential benefits for the region as a whole.

With the impending enhancements, Gilgit-Baltistan is primed to attract a larger influx of visitors, showcasing its pristine beauty to a global audience and solidifying its position as a premier tourist destination.

As the reconstruction project unfolds, anticipation builds for a brighter future for tourism in this enchanting region.