Govt launches skill training projects for youth: Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had launched many projects to impart skill training to the youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had launched many projects to impart skill training to the youth.

Jobs were available in various sectors in the country, but there was a dearth of skilled workforce, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The government, he said, was working on the Vision 2025 and the people would witness a visible change in every field in next few years.

Commenting on the opposition's plans for long march, Usman Dar said they had got nothing from their earlier march and their current attempt would meet the same fate.

The SAPM said they would welcome the Pakistan Democratic Movement leadership, but the people would not support them.