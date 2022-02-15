UrduPoint.com

Govt Launches Skill Training Projects For Youth: Dar

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Govt launches skill training projects for youth: Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had launched many projects to impart skill training to the youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had launched many projects to impart skill training to the youth.

Jobs were available in various sectors in the country, but there was a dearth of skilled workforce, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The government, he said, was working on the Vision 2025 and the people would witness a visible change in every field in next few years.

Commenting on the opposition's plans for long march, Usman Dar said they had got nothing from their earlier march and their current attempt would meet the same fate.

The SAPM said they would welcome the Pakistan Democratic Movement leadership, but the people would not support them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Long March Same March TV From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

DG ML&C Maj Gen Tariq Zameer inaugurates PCR Lab i ..

DG ML&C Maj Gen Tariq Zameer inaugurates PCR Lab in CGH

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister, NA speaker discuss mainstreaming o ..

Prime Minister, NA speaker discuss mainstreaming of merged KP districts

1 minute ago
 Camelicious, Othaim Pharma sign MoU to expand oper ..

Camelicious, Othaim Pharma sign MoU to expand operations in Saudi Arabian market

52 minutes ago
 US Hopes Lavrov Genuine About Another Round of Dia ..

US Hopes Lavrov Genuine About Another Round of Dialogue, Ready to Engage - Envoy ..

1 minute ago
 NATO chief says 'cautious optimism' over Ukraine c ..

NATO chief says 'cautious optimism' over Ukraine crisis

2 minutes ago
 Record-breaking work under way for religious minor ..

Record-breaking work under way for religious minorities: minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>