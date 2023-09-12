Open Menu

Govt Launches 'Smart App' To Assist Pakistani Hajj 2024 Pilgrims : Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Govt launches 'Smart app' to assist Pakistani Hajj 2024 pilgrims : minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Tuesday said that a strict monitoring system has been introduced for private Hajj tour operators from the year 2024 to provide maximum facilitation to pilgrims and a smart app has been launched to register the complaints of Hujjaj effectively.

Talking to a private channel, he instructed the ministries of Religious Affairs and Information Technology to construct a mobile application and website for the facilitation of Hujjaj to get their complaints registered.

He said that pilgrims can download the smart pilgrim app, which will provide many services to his or her smartphone and chat with their Hajj service provider to report any violation or file a complaint.

The Hajj directorate will make every effort to provide complete training and facilities to pilgrims so that they can avoid any difficulty in the performance of Hajj, he added.

He made it clear to them that strict action would be taken against them in case of any complaint against private tour operators.

"All such individuals and companies are strongly urged to refrain from any illegal activity", he said, adding, that the ministry would personally supervise all aspects of the Hajj arrangements this year and will work tirelessly to ensure a comfortable and hassle-free experience.

Related Topics

Technology Hajj Mobile All From

Recent Stories

Centuries by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, five-wicket ha ..

Centuries by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, five-wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav take the g ..

20 minutes ago
 Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Federal Geographic Information Centre launches &#0 ..

Federal Geographic Information Centre launches &#039;Union Atlas&#039;

9 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences by phone to Libya ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to Libya’s Dbeibeh and Haftar over f ..

9 hours ago
UAE and Philippines explore enhancing trade, inves ..

UAE and Philippines explore enhancing trade, investments opportunities

10 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences by phone to Greek ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to Greek Prime Minister over flood vic ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President confers ‘Zayed the Second Medal’ ..

UAE President confers ‘Zayed the Second Medal’ to Saudi Ambassador

11 hours ago
 Ambassador Khan expresses hope for further enhance ..

Ambassador Khan expresses hope for further enhancement of Russian-Pak energy coo ..

12 hours ago
 MBRSG launches Executive Diploma Programme for Gov ..

MBRSG launches Executive Diploma Programme for Government Management and Leaders ..

12 hours ago
 Circular Economy Policy Committee explores means t ..

Circular Economy Policy Committee explores means to promote circular economy pra ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan