Govt launches 'Smart app' to assist Pakistani Hajj 2024 pilgrims : minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Tuesday said that a strict monitoring system has been introduced for private Hajj tour operators from the year 2024 to provide maximum facilitation to pilgrims and a smart app has been launched to register the complaints of Hujjaj effectively.

Talking to a private channel, he instructed the ministries of Religious Affairs and Information Technology to construct a mobile application and website for the facilitation of Hujjaj to get their complaints registered.

He said that pilgrims can download the smart pilgrim app, which will provide many services to his or her smartphone and chat with their Hajj service provider to report any violation or file a complaint.

The Hajj directorate will make every effort to provide complete training and facilities to pilgrims so that they can avoid any difficulty in the performance of Hajj, he added.

He made it clear to them that strict action would be taken against them in case of any complaint against private tour operators.

"All such individuals and companies are strongly urged to refrain from any illegal activity", he said, adding, that the ministry would personally supervise all aspects of the Hajj arrangements this year and will work tirelessly to ensure a comfortable and hassle-free experience.