Govt Launches TeleEducation To Educate All: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 12:59 PM

Govt launches TeleEducation to educate all: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said while hailing the prime minister's initiative of launching tele education transmission on Pakistan Television Channel on Wednesday that every child would be educated through this novel program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said while hailing the prime minister's initiative of launching tele education transmission on Pakistan Television Channel on Wednesday that every child would be educated through this novel program.

Talking to a private news channel she said, children from far flung rural areas could get a quality education without spending a penny as it would be free for all.

The Federal government had taken this initiative by keeping in a view the unavailability of transportation and schools in many rural areas,moreover closure of educational institutions due to COVID-19 spread had halted the education process of unpreviliged children,she added.

This transmission would be aired from 8AM to 6PM, and students from class 1 to 12 would be taught through this at home, moreover a detailed timetable had already been advertised,she mentioned.

A proper mechanism was drawn with the collaboration of government and non-government partners to educate the child of a common man, a think tank was formed to formulate an effective timetable,effective syllabus for each grade,she stated.

In replying to a question she mentioned that people could download the channel's website to learn through mobiles or internet,adults and senior citizens could also acquire the basic learning skills.

