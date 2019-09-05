Govt launches Trout Fish Farming Program in Swat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Sahibzada Mohammad Mehboob Sultan inaugurated Trout Fish Farming Program under Prime Minister 's Agriculture Emergency Program in Swat on Thursday. The cost of this project is Rs.2.355 million

The task force for the development of fisheries sector after consultation with provinces formulated a program which comprises three projects namely, Shrimp Farming, Cage Culture/ cage farming and Trout Fish Farming in KP and Gilgit Baltistan. The total 1350 billion rupees have been allocated for the above mentioned projects.

Federal Minister Sahibzada Mehboob said that Pakistan is blessed with vast reservoirs of fresh waters in the form of rivers, canals and lakes, therefore there is an ample opportunity for the development of aqua culture/fish farming, but unfortunately the area has so far been severely neglected.

It is unfortunate that per capita annual fish consumption is only two kilogram in comparison with 20 kg in the world. Pakistan is the only country where the 1100 km coastline has not been utilized for coastal/marine culture/farming.

Federal Minister said that our government has given due importance to the development of fisheries sector and hence going to formulate first ever fisheries policy with the technical support from FAO.

Mehboob Sultan said that KP and Gilgit Baltistan is blessed with natural water resources and those waters are haven for Trout farming. This will not only address the poverty but also meet the food requirements moreover, as per the Prime Minister's vision it would boost the tourism in the area and will earn precious foreign exchange from the export of trout fish.

The initiatives under the Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Program will bring economic revolution by addressing the menacing issue of poverty.

Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan also said that on the occasion he would suggest that farmers should take maximum benefit from the wealth of natural resources and join hands for the trout fish farming and contribute towards economic and social development of the country.

He also expressed his resolve that the project would be rigorously monitored and supported for the maximum output.