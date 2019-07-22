Govt launches various projects to reduce unemployment in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar here on Monday said that the present government had launched various projects to reduce unemployment across the province

HARNAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar here on Monday said that the present government had launched various projects to reduce unemployment across the province.

Talking to the media,he said the past governments had promoted nepotism and racism in the backward areas of the province but now jobs would be given on merit basis.

The minister said funds has been approved for the up-gradation of Grid-station for Harnai.

The minister criticized that former regimes had done nothing to resolve the genuine issues of people.

The present government would take all steps to put the national economy on right track.

\378