Govt. Launches 'Zindagi' App To Aware Youth Against Synthetic Drug Penetration: NA Told

Thu 13th February 2020



Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Afridi Thursday informed the National Assembly that the government has launched "Zindagi" App to create awareness amongst youth with regard to the hazardous effects of synthetic drug penetration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Afridi Thursday informed the National Assembly that the government has launched "Zindagi" App to create awareness amongst youth with regard to the hazardous effects of synthetic drug penetration.

Responding to a question, during question hour, he said that interactive sessions were also being arranged with all the schools and educational institutions regarding Zindagi App.

He said that country's youth is responsible for ensuring bright future of the country therefore, parents and teachers will have to educate the youth about dangerous effects of drugs in their lives.

