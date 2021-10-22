UrduPoint.com

Govt Launching FSP To Provide Relief To Common Man: Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 11:31 PM

Govt launching FSP to provide relief to common man: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is launching Food Support Program (FSP), to provide relief to common man

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is launching Food Support Program (FSP), to provide relief to common man.

The people could purchase all essential food items through subsidized rate in coming days, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Prime Minister is well aware of the problems of the masses, and for this, different schemes including health card, Kissan card, and housing scheme had already been introduced for benefiting the people of low income group, he added.

Commenting on Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said Opposition parties had played all political cards to pressurize the government of PM Imran Khan, who struggled for twenty two years to change fate of the people of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, are interested in national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), to get rid of corruption and money laundering cases.

He said the PTI government would continue the accountability process to eliminate corruption.

Replying to a question about high inflation, he said despite COVID, the incumbent government did not close business activities for protecting daily wage and labor class.

He said, we are progressing in every sector due to the policies of the government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Business Man Pakistan Peoples Party Money Muslim TV All Government Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

Tennis: Tenerife WTA results - collated

Tennis: Tenerife WTA results - collated

3 minutes ago
 Biden Spoke to Macron, Looks Forward to Meeting in ..

Biden Spoke to Macron, Looks Forward to Meeting in Rome Later in October - White ..

3 minutes ago
 Gazprom, Mongolia Agree on Route for Pipeline to S ..

Gazprom, Mongolia Agree on Route for Pipeline to Supply Gas From Russia to China

3 minutes ago
 New Session of 'Astana Format' on Syria in Nur-Sul ..

New Session of 'Astana Format' on Syria in Nur-Sultan Set for Year-End - Lavrent ..

3 minutes ago
 Condolence meeting of poet Ghulam Hussain Rangrez ..

Condolence meeting of poet Ghulam Hussain Rangrez on Oct 24

17 minutes ago
 Arrests in UK as fears grow of nightclub needle at ..

Arrests in UK as fears grow of nightclub needle attacks

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.