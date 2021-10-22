Govt launching FSP to provide relief to common man: Farrukh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is launching Food Support Program (FSP), to provide relief to common man.

The people could purchase all essential food items through subsidized rate in coming days, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Prime Minister is well aware of the problems of the masses, and for this, different schemes including health card, Kissan card, and housing scheme had already been introduced for benefiting the people of low income group, he added.

Commenting on Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said Opposition parties had played all political cards to pressurize the government of PM Imran Khan, who struggled for twenty two years to change fate of the people of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, are interested in national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), to get rid of corruption and money laundering cases.

He said the PTI government would continue the accountability process to eliminate corruption.

Replying to a question about high inflation, he said despite COVID, the incumbent government did not close business activities for protecting daily wage and labor class.

He said, we are progressing in every sector due to the policies of the government.