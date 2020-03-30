Govt launching online courses for children: Minister

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood on Monday said the government was launching online courses for children and for this purpose, services of state television could be acquired for imparting education in urdu, english and Islamiat subjects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood on Monday said the government was launching online courses for children and for this purpose, services of state television could be acquired for imparting education in urdu, English and Islamiat subjects.

"We are contemplating a plan to kick start courses for Sindhi students in their language," he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The federal government in consultation with provincial governments were working on a syllabus which would be taught throughout the country, he added.

Commenting on rising number of coronavirus patients in the country, he said the people would have to adopt the precautionary measures and develop social distance to prevent spreading the virus to other person.

Expressing dismay over the negligence of the past governments in health and education sector, he said the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N could not establish an international standard hospital where they could avail medical facility for their families.

Shafqat Mahmood said the leaders of PML-N including Nawaz Sharif and his family were enjoying medical facility abroad while the poor nation could not have a better education and health system here.

The federal minister said the incumbent government was focusing to streamline the system for achieving objectives in health and education fields on fast track.