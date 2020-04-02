Govt Launching "Tele School" Channel For Removing Impasse In Educational Institutions Closed For Corona Virus Threat: Shafqat Mehmood

A "tele school" channel with special assistance of state television management and ministry of education, was being launched to continue educational programs for the children studying in different institutions of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :A "tele school" channel with special assistance of state television management and ministry of education, was being launched to continue educational programs for the children studying in different institutions of the country. According to a memorandum signed by Managing Director ptv and Ministry of Education, the channel would broadcast programs on education linking different disciplines for fulfilling the requirement of the children deprived of studies due to closure of institutions in the country. Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood and MD PTV had agreed for launching a channel with the name of "Tele School". Meanwhile, talking to a private news channel programe, Federal minister for education and professional training, Shafqat Mehmood said that young people would start working for the "Tiger Force" launched by the efforts of the Prime Minister to supply the food items to poor families living in different parts of the country.

He said that an overwhelming response of the young people had been received after kick starting the programe announced by the leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), running the government with great vision.

The programe, he said would ensure uninterrupted food supply to the people of lock down areas confronted with multiple challenges emerged due to Corona virus threat spreading and digesting the lives of the people around the world. To a question, the minister said that a separate amount of one and half billion rupees and two billion rupees have been allocated for different projects aimed at meeting the demand of the poor families living in various parts of the provinces of Pakistan. In reply to a question, he said the data of the poor families could be collected through different resources like Benazir Income Support Programe and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).