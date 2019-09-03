Govt lays 4 ordinances in Senate

(@FahadShabbir)

The government on Tuesday laid four ordinances in the Senate, which were later referred to the relevant standing committees for consideration

The ordinance laid in the House by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, included the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Ordinance, 2019; the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Ordinance, 2019; the Pakistan Penal Code Ordinance, 2019; and the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.

The opposition lawmakers, including Leader of the Opposition Raja Zafar ul Haq, Sherry Rehman, Raza Rabbani and Siraj ul Haq expressed their concern over promulgation of the ordinances and delay in their presentation before the Senate. They said they had submitted resolutions against the bills to the Senate Secretariat.

Voicing his concern regarding the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess, Ordinance 2019, Pakistan Peoples Party's Mian Raza Rabbani alleged that billions of rupees dues of some industrialists with late payment surcharge for the past seven years had been written off.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj ul Haq criticized the government for promulgating the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess, Ordinance. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership had acted against their own statements by giving such waivers, he added.

Responding to the opposition's objections, Leader of the House Shibli Faraz said no regular session had been convened after June 24. The public related bills like the one to increase the number of judges of Islamabad High Court were not even supported by the opposition, he added.

He said the bills were referred to the standing committees for a threadbare discussion. Unfortunately, the pro-public legislation was not being taken seriously by the opposition, which only wanted to settle score, he added.

Shibli Faraz urged the opposition parties to favour the government on legislation in the public interest.

According to the Rule 96 (6), an ordinance laid before the Senate under paragraph (b) of clause (3) of Article 89 of the Constitution, read with sub-rule (1) of rule 145, shall deem to be a bill introduced in the Senate on the day it is so laid and it shall also contain Statement of Objects and Reasons.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati said funds were distributed among the CNG (compressed natural gas) sector by the previous governments.

During the speech of Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, the opposition senators walked out of the House and pointed out lack of quorum. Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani adjourned the session sine die after the quorum in the House was found incomplete.