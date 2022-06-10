UrduPoint.com

Govt. Lays Finance Bill In Senate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2022 | 08:14 PM

The Federal Government on Friday laid the Finance Bill 2022 before the Senate amid opposition's noisy protest as Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani referred the bill to the concerned committee of the House with the directive to finalize recommendations on it

Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail laid before the Senate a copy of the Finance Bill, 2022, containing the Annual Budget Statement, as required under Article 73 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The opposition members raised anti-government slogans as soon as the chairman gave floor to Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to lay a copy of the money bill, the Finance Bill, 2022, which the government earlier already introduced in the National Assembly.

Minister for Finance and Revenue also moved that the Senate may make recommendations, if any, to the National Assembly on the Finance Bill, 2022, containing the Annual Budget Statement, as required under Article 73 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The House also witnessed presentation of eight other reports of standing committees related to Public Sector Development Program for the financial year 2022-23.

These reports were of Standing Committees on Defence,; Federal education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture; Climate Change; Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony; Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development; Human Rights; Interior and Maritime Affairs, to present report of the Committee on the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) proposed by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for the financial year 2022-2023, under sub-rule (7) of Rule 166 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012.

Chairperson Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs Rubina Khalid presented report of the Committee on the review of budget allocated and its utilization by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and its attached departments, during first six months of financial year 2021-2022.

The House took up entire agenda on `Orders of the Day' which continued for around 17 minutes. It was later adjourned to meet again on June 13, 2022 (Monday) at 04:00 pm.

