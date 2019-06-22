Govt, LEAs uproot menace of terrorism from country: Sadaqat Abbasi

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Saturday said the incumbent government and law enforcement agencies had uprooted the menace of terrorism from the country.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said money laundering was interlinked with each other that should be stopped in larger interest of the country.

Sadaqat Abbasi said Prime Minister Imran Khan was playing his role for strengthening and flourishing democracy and democratic institutions.

He said due to the policies of the previous governments of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the institutions of the country including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Pakistan Railways, Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM) and others were destroyed.

The PTI leader said nobody should object on charter of economy but the government was afraid that the opposition may turn towards the charter of democracy.

To a question, he said the government has welcomed the proposals on budget from Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Asif Zardari.

Sadaqat Abbasi said people should take advantage from the Asset Declaration Scheme of Prime Minister otherwise those who were hiding their assets would face the music.

To another question, he said former Minister for Finance Asad Umar was precious asset of the PTI and the government had welcomed his suggestions on budget.

Sadaqat Abbasi said PTI was a democratic party and its every member has freedom and right to give proposals on any matter.

