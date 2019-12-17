UrduPoint.com
Govt Legal Team Looking Into SC Judgment On COAS Extension: Shafqat

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

Govt legal team looking into SC judgment on COAS extension: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood Monday said the government's legal team would look into the detailed judgment of the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the extension in the tenure of Chief of the Army Staff.

Talking to a private news channel, he said legal team of the government would act on the opinion of its legal team and hopefully the matter would be resolved through an act of the Parliament.

The minister said the Constitution was supreme and every state institution should have to act within their parameters as per law.

Replying to a question, he said the lawyers attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore was a heinous crime and all those involved would have to face punishment.

