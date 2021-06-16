Govt. lifts 2-day ban on inter provincial public transport in Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Government has lifted 2 day ban on inter provincial public transport and increased occupancy of all public transport vehicles from 50 percent to 70 percent after decreasing COVID-19 ratio in the country.

In a letter addressed to all Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police by the Secretary Transport and Mass Transit Department the other day, all public transport vehicles were allowed to resume public transport with increasing occupancy from 50% to 70%.

While two-day ban on inter provincial transport was also lifted after COVID-19 positivity ratio has dropped below three percent in the country.

All the Deputy Commissioners, Senior Superintendents of Police and relevant officers of Transport department were requested to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures at bus stands as well as in the public transport to curtail spread of the pandemic.