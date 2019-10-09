Govt lifts ban on Grade-I to IV recruitments: Mian Aslam

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Trade and Industry Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday that Punjab government had decided to lift ban on recruitment against approved vacant posts of Grade-I to IV.

Briefing media about provincial cabinet meeting chaired by Punjab chief minister here, he said in this connection, the chief minister had directed the departments to put up recruitment cases of Grade one to four on need basis and approval would be accorded after reviewing all the cases.

The provincial minister said cabinet had also approved the constitution of Punjab Local Government Finance Commission as well as closure of Sasti Roti Authority, besides holding its special audit to check irregularities in Sasti Roti Scheme.

He said the provincial cabinet had also granted approval for undertaking different steps with regard to traffic management reforms related to Provincial Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill, 2019.

Fines had also been increased for violating traffic rules and this step would help prevent traffic accidents, while driving license fee had been decreased, he said and asserted that it had been decided to bring amendments in the table of registration fee of Registration Act 1908 and the scope of e-stamping scheme would be enhanced.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said an approval had also been accorded to make amendments in Punjab Border Military Police and Baloch Levies Service Rules 2009 as recruitments had not been made in this force since long. Now security conditions could be improved by making recruitments in this force, he opined.

It was also decided to set up University of Technology in Rawalpindi and Punjab cabinet also granted approval in its draft bill.

Permission was granted to outlets of less than one cusec size and its size would be of 0.

5 cusec.

He said with this cabinet decision the discretionary powers of bureaucracy would be abolished and permission would be granted for this on the application of farmer.

He said the release of funds worth more than Rs 60 million with regard to operation of Speedo buses from Bahawalpur to Lodhran had also been approved out of which old bills relating to operation of Speedo buses would also be paid.

The meeting also granted approval to the draft of Punjab Demarcation, Numbering and Naming of Village and Neighbourhood Rules 2019.

The meeting gave approval to the appointment of Iftikhar Taj Mian as non-official member of management committee of Punjab Pension Fund.

The provincial minister stated that the ministers had been directed during the Punjab cabinet meeting that they should also regularly hold meetings to control dengue in their respective districts and should also review progress on development projects, hospitals, educational institutions, arazi record centres, police stations, jails and other public places. They should submit its reports twice a week to CM's Office.

Responding to reporters' queries, the provincial minister said that holding peaceful protest was the right of everyone but violence and causing damage to anything could not be tolerated.

To another a question about JUI-F led opposition's Azadi March, he said that nation had got independence from Maulana and other corrupt mafia during 2018 election. The nation had got rid of those involved in money laundering and looting national wealth and there was no need of Azadi March. The financial position of Maulana was endangered and it was his real distress, he concluded.