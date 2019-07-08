Govt lifts section 144 from North Waziristan

The government has lifted section 144 from North Waziristan district.According to media reports the political activities for upcoming elections in tribal districts have been restored in the area from Monday

North Waziristan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) The government has lifted section 144 from North Waziristan district.According to media reports the political activities for upcoming elections in tribal districts have been restored in the area from Monday.The elections on sixteen seats of provincial assembly will be held on twentieth of this month.