Govt livestock farms performances reviewed

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Secretary for Livestock and Dairy Development Department Naveed Haider Shirazi on Tuesday said the government livestock farms should be ideal in terms of performance, production and research.

He was presiding over a meeting held here at Livestock Department to evaluate the performance of livestock farms.

The performance of Government Livestock Farm Rakh Ghulaman, Pattoki, Bahadur Nagar and Qadirabad was reviewed in detail. All Farm Incharges, Director Generals and Deputy Secretary (Technical) attended the meeting. The Secretary Livestock praised the well-performing farms and reprimanded the management of the low-performing farms.

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary Livestock said that working on farms was not less than a challenge but competent and hardworking officers do not shy away from accepting this challenge. He further said that the shortage of manpower on all farms should be met immediately while duties should be assigned to the staff according to their job description.

He urged the farm in-charges to work diligently to enable the biogas plant on their farms to be a successfulmodel for the residents of the adjoining areas.

The Secretary Livestock also directed to make a plan for mechanization of farms.