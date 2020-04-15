UrduPoint.com
Govt Lockdown Is To Protect People From COVID-19, Says Ashrafi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said that Ulema has no intentions to confront with the government or defy lockdown orders as only an individual was talking about to defying the lockdown orders.

In a statement, he said Pakistani Ulema are true patriots and has extended unprecedented cooperation with the government to prevent masses from coronavirus, said a press release.

He hoped that government would consider the PUC suggestions regarding prayers in mosques before coming Friday.

He said precautionary measures were imperative to check the fast spread of coronavirus in addition to seeking guidance and pardon from Almighty Allah.

He said large gatherings on Iftar and Sehar should be avoided, however there is no harm in arranging such gatherings by taking strict precautionary measures in collaboration with the respective local administration.

