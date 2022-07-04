UrduPoint.com

Govt Looks Forward To Engaging With Biden Administration: PM

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2022 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday felicitated the United States on its Independence Day and said the government looked forward to promoting bilateral relations.

"The government looks forward to engaging with the Biden administration at all levels to promote our bilateral relations including trade and investment," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister said, "It is my pleasure to extend the heartiest felicitations and greetings to the people and the government of the United States on their Independence Day".

