Govt lost mandate in National Assembly: Asad Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Parliamentary leader of Jamiat e Ulema islam (JUI-F) Asad Mehmood on Saturday said the government has lost a trust of lawmakers, allies and mandate in the house.

Speaking in the House, he said the opposition fought legal battle in the Apex Court and restored the National Assembly.

The Deputy Speaker ruled the no confidence motion against prime minister on April 3 making excuse of international conspiracy and a threatening letter, he added.

Demanding for voting on no confidence motion, he said they were asking for their constitutional right. The government has already lost case in court, he added.