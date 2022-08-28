Govt machinery deploys for relief operation in flood affected areas: Barrister Saif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif on Sunday said that the government machinery has been deployed in flood hit areas while KP government has released an additional fund of Rs.2.5 billion to provide necessary assistance to flood-victims.

In a statement issued by KP Information Department, Mohammad Ali Saif said that temporary shelters have been setup for flood affected migrants with provision of all the food, grocery, tents, blankets and medicines facilities. He said that KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has deployed a helicopter that was being used by him for rescue and relief operations.

He said that directives have been conveyed to all members of provincial assembly for maintaining liaison with district administrations of the province and relief providing institutions to monitor ongoing relief and rescue operations.

He said that Chief Minister has also directed the heads of all the hospitals to ensure necessary medicines and anti-venomous vaccine stock so that the affected could be provided treatment in time.

Saif also appreciated the services rendered by the staff of all the departments for organizing comprehensive plans and conducting relief and rescue operations in flood affected areas throughout the province.