Govt Machinery Fully Engaged In Rescue, Relief Activities In Flood Hit Areas: Ahsan Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Govt machinery fully engaged in rescue, relief activities in flood hit areas: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal Saturday said the government's whole machinery was working day and night in rescue and relief activities in the flood hit areas across the country.

Addressing a news conference here, the minister said Pakistan was facing the challenge of unprecedented climate change which played havoc in Pakistan and other parts of South Asia.

He said Pakistan also faced the devastating flood in 20110 but recent floods have more destructive impact than the earlier one.

The bridges, he said that were built by keeping in view the 2010 floods have also been washed away. So far more than 1000 people have died due to floods and torrential rains.

Ahsan Iqbal said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced Rs 100 billion for the 3 million flood affected families and the process of disbursing Rs 2500 to each family had already begun.

He said the friendly countries were also contributing tents and other relief goods for the affected people.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the provincial governments were also working round the clock for the relief of the flood affected people.

He said it was not the right time to play politics, and everybody should concentrate on supporting the relief measures.

He also called upon the people to contribute in the PM relief fund. The people, he said can also send financial support directly to the accounts of Pakistan Armed forces.

He said the Federal government was committed to help the affected provinces standing on their feet after the devastation caused by the recent floods.

He said it was a matter of disappointment that some people were still playing politics over natural calamity.

He said the big reason behind the devastation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was construction of hotels near the rivers and water ways.

"This is the time that the whole nation should get united to support the affected people", he added.

