Govt machinery in placed to ensure peace during Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :All the departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were actively engaged to maintain peace during Muharram ul Haram throughout the province including in provincial metropolis.

KP Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash at a meeting on Monday directed establishment of control rooms in all the districts and divisional level to deal with issues related to police, fire brigade, ambulance service, civil defence, and water and sanitation services.

The teams of district administration led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Peshawar Syeda Zainab Naqvi visited the Imambargahs situated inside the city including Kohati Gate, Sarki Gate, Mohallah Khudada, Mohallah Mohammadad and Jehangirpur.

She reviewed the arrangements finalised for mourners including cleanliness conditions, provision of water supply, lighting systems and other administrative affairs.

Meanwhile, SSP Operation inspected security arrangements at various bazaars and routes of mourning processions and directed for further enhancing security at all entry and exit points of the city for strict vigilance of the people entering the city.

He said that armoured vehicles have been parked at various sensitive points of the city Rescue1122 Emergency Response Force has deployed more than 1,000 rescue workers including 30 ambulances and 14 firefighters to deal with any untoward incident during Muharram ul Haram.

An emergency medical response unit and a control room have been established and medical teams accompanied by female medical technicians were also deployed in medical camps.

Talking to media persons, the Chief Traffic Police (CTO) Abbas Majeed Marwat said that the city's main roads would be open for all types of vehicular traffic on Ashura days. He said that all the staff of traffic police remained active to perform their duties during Ashura days.