Govt Made Agreements With IPPs To Reduce Prices In Power Sector: SAPM

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 11:43 PM

Govt made agreements with IPPs to reduce prices in power sector: SAPM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power, Tabish Gauhar on Tuesday said that incumbent government had made agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to lower prices in power sector

In an interview with a private television channel, he said that there was need to adopt a new mechanism in power sector with participation of Center, provinces and private sector. The new model in power sector would be taken to World Bank, Asian Bank and CCI for necessary procedure, he stated. The Prime Minister, he said had granted a special package to industrial sector for three year period. In reply to a question, Tabish Gauhar said circular debt in power sector could not be removed but it can be controlled with effective measures.

To another question, he admitted that it was not possible to supply electricity to Sukkur, Peshawar and Quetta through Islamabad. We will have to follow a new model and for this, involvement of local administration was inevitable to bring improvement in distribution of power, he stated.

About rising tariff rate, he said devalue in currency and increasing dollar trend in the market, was the reason for changing tariff. The SAPM stressed the need for introducing a new model for running the system and avoid circular debt.

