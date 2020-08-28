Govt made changes in fuel prices policy to facilitate consumers: Nadeem

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar Thursday said the incumbent government had made changes in fuel prices policy to facilitate the consumers.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the changes would be made in the petroleum products prices after 15 days. Uninterrupted petroleum was being provided to industry and motorists, he added.

He said the country would start importing only Euro-5 standard petrol from September 1, with an aimed to provide quality fuel and tackling environmental issues.

Commenting on import of liquefied natural gas (LNG), he said the previous government had signed the agreement for the commodity import at exorbitant rates, which cause billion of loss to the national exchequer.

He said the present government imported the LNG at around 20 to 25 percent reduced rate as compared to the deal strike by the previous government.

Replying to a question, Nadeem Babar said that Oil and Gas Regularity Authority (OGRA) did not have capacity to hold check and balance on 10, 000 petrol pimps across the country.