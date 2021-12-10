Govt made legislations, protection of human rights top priority: Shireen Mazari

Minster for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari Friday said that the top most agenda of the incumbent government was to ensure protection of human rights including children, women, transgenders and the rights of minorities in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Minster for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari Friday said that the top most agenda of the incumbent government was to ensure protection of human rights including children, women, transgenders and the rights of minorities in the country.

"Our government is committed to protect human rights and implementation of relevant laws as government has made various amendments in order to remove certain lacunas in the human rights laws," she said in a video message on Twitter.

She said that it was the duty of the government to stop violence against women, children, transgender and marginalized segments of society without any discrimination.

It is obligatory in islam and constitution of Pakistan to assure the rights of property inheritance to women as government has made amendments to discourage discrimination for women prevailing in the society, she added.

She said that ministry has helped enacting the Zainab Alert Bill to stop the child exploitation.

She said that it was the responsibility of the government to provide protection to every citizen of the country especially children, women and Transgenders.