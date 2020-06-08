UrduPoint.com
Govt Made Transparent Investigation About Sugar Crisis: Shibli Faraz

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Govt made transparent investigation about sugar crisis: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said the government had made a transparent investigation about the sugar crises and report was public also.

He said in the past institutions were used for protecting the personal interests of rulers.

Talking to a private tv channel, The Minister said media had supported the Pakistan Tehreek- Insaf (PTI) movement because everyone was knew that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a honest person who had great sympathies for low income people.

He said PTI came in to power with slogan of change and it had committed to fulfill all promises which had made with the people during the last general elections campaign.

The minister said no one was the above of the law, adding the present government was working to make strengthen the institutions and independent.

He said first time PTI had made its government in the country and during its on going tenure it had stabilized national economy which was inherited as fragile.

Replying to a question, he said in the past people did not get fruits from the together siting of the government and opposition because both had protected their leaderships personal interests rather than the people.

He said the government wanted to hold detail discussion about the some clauses of the 18th constitutional amendment.

Senator Shibli Faraz said the government had ensured food security in the country during the pandemic of the COVID- 19.

