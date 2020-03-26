UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Maintaining Equilibrium In Food Supply, Transportation: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:54 PM

Govt maintaining equilibrium in food supply, transportation: Minister

Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday said that the incumbent government was trying to maintain equilibrium between food supply and transportation system following Coronavirus threat to entire country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday said that the incumbent government was trying to maintain equilibrium between food supply and transportation system following Coronavirus threat to entire country.

We were facing impasse in supply of food commodities and transportation but this situation would be normalized very soon, he stated this while talking to a private tv channel programs.

Commenting on shortage of testing facility of suspected patients of Coronavirus, he admitted that we did not have such colossal level of medical equipment to treat the patients, but a lowest number of patient having symptoms of the virus could be tested in any public sector hospital.

He suggested that those persons who have symptoms of dangerous virus, should approach to nearest hospitals for removing their health issue. In reply to a question about complete lock down option, he said we will have to balance the system between the food supply and transportation otherwise, the people could face trouble in running the daily affairs of their lives.

Related Topics

Shortage Education Private TV Channel Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The United States Stands With Pakistan Against Cor ..

7 minutes ago

This is not goodbye: Emirates ground crews give an ..

9 minutes ago

Protect sanitation workers from Coronavirus

20 minutes ago

Ulema to play vital role in fighting COVID-19: AJK ..

23 minutes ago

PM’s economic revival package lauded: Mian Zahid ..

37 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Chad an ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.