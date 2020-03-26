Govt maintaining equilibrium in food supply, transportation: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday said that the incumbent government was trying to maintain equilibrium between food supply and transportation system following Coronavirus threat to entire country.

We were facing impasse in supply of food commodities and transportation but this situation would be normalized very soon, he stated this while talking to a private tv channel programs.

Commenting on shortage of testing facility of suspected patients of Coronavirus, he admitted that we did not have such colossal level of medical equipment to treat the patients, but a lowest number of patient having symptoms of the virus could be tested in any public sector hospital.

He suggested that those persons who have symptoms of dangerous virus, should approach to nearest hospitals for removing their health issue. In reply to a question about complete lock down option, he said we will have to balance the system between the food supply and transportation otherwise, the people could face trouble in running the daily affairs of their lives.