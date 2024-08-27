Open Menu

Govt Maintains Zero Tolerance Policy Towards Power Pilferage: Awais Leghari

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 09:45 PM

Govt maintains zero tolerance policy towards power pilferage: Awais Leghari

Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Tuesday reiterated that the Federal Government and the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) had maintained a zero-tolerance policy towards electricity theft and their facilitators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Tuesday reiterated that the Federal Government and the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) had maintained a zero-tolerance policy towards electricity theft and their facilitators.

Presiding over at high level meeting at Islamabad Electric Supply Company ( IESCO) headquarters, he emphasized the importance of 100% recovery of dues from both government and private consumers.

He assured full support of the Federal Government, the Ministry of Energy, and Law Enforcement Agencies to the IESCO in this regard.

He instructed IESCO CEO Muhammad Naeem Jan to ensure the immediate delivery of the relief of Rs 14 per unit announced by the Punjab government to domestic consumers.

He stressed that any delay in this process would not be tolerated and that the entire relief distribution would be closely monitored to ensure transparency in this regard.

Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari further highlighted that consumers were the most valuable asset of any organization, and the provision of quality and timely services, accurate meter readings, and prompt bill delivery ought to be ensured.

He also mentioned that the complete eradication of electricity theft was possible through adopting modern technology in the power sector.

Regarding the high cost of electricity, he assured that all possible measures were being taken to provide less expensive electricity to consumers and that they will soon receive more good news in this regard.

Earlier, the Minister along with Federal Secretary (Power Division) Dr. Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan and other senior officers arrived at the IESCO headquarters. The minister was received by Chairman Board of Directors IESCO Dr. Tahir Masood and CEO IESCO Muhmmad Naeem Jan.

The Chairman BoD gave a detailed briefing to the minister about the administrative and operational affairs of IESCO.

Dr. Tahir Masood assured the Minister that IESCO will meet the targets set for it. The meeting was attended by other IESCO board members and senior management.

Related Topics

Technology Electricity Government Of Punjab All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

6 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

7 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

7 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

8 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

8 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

8 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

8 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

8 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

8 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

8 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

8 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan