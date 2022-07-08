UrduPoint.com

Govt Makes Animals' Hides Collection Conditional With Permission Of Commissioner

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 08, 2022 | 01:48 PM

The authorities have advised people not to donate/sell animal hides to any banned outfits.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2022) The provincial government on Friday made Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner’s permission compulsory for the collection of animal hides on Eid-ul-Azha.

The authorities said any person or organization would not be able to collect animal skins without the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner’s permission.

They also advised people not to donate/sell animal hides to any banned outfits. The establishment of camps and displaying banners for the collection of skins was prohibited.

The directive said that anyone collecting animal skins without permission would be liable for legal action.

Meanwhile, on June 21, at least nine trucks, carrying sacrificial animals affected by lumpy skin disease (LSD), have been turned away from Karachi’s cattle market.

The market administration is implementing relevant standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent animals – affected by skin disease – from entering the livestock market.

