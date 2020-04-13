Govt makes arrangements for return of stranded Pakistanis via Torkham border

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The federal government has made all necessary arrangements for the safe return of Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan via Torkham border

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The Federal government has made all necessary arrangements for the safe return of Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan via Torkham border.

Officials in KP government told APP that initially 1,000 Pakistanis would be returned back from Afghanistan and would be quarantined in Landi Kotal and Jamrud in Khyber district.

They would be provided foods, healthcare and other necessary facilities in these centres upon their return to the home country.