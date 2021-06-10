Govt makes efforts for scientific exploration, exploitation of mineral resources

The government has made various efforts for scientific exploration and exploitation of the mineral resources in the country and has given prompt attention towards the development of minerals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The government has made various efforts for scientific exploration and exploitation of the mineral resources in the country and has given prompt attention towards the development of minerals.

According to Economic Survey of financial year 2020-21, a large number of national and multi-national companies are busy in exploration of minerals and have obtained areas for pre-feasibility studies/exploration/exploitation of gold, copper, precious metals and associated minerals in Chagai and other districts of Balochistan.

The Balochistan province has large deposits of limestone, gypsum and coal (raw material for cement manufacturing) and investment opportunities for installation of cement factories are also available.

Major initiatives during July to March of FY 2020-2021, Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) has mapped 50 top sheets of outcrop area to identify minerals potential in Balochistan for which the government has allocated Rs 20 million through PSDP 2020-21.

This would help to maintain a database for future exploration of the occurrences of metallic and non-metallic minerals potential, dimension stones, aggregates and limestone reserves.

PC-1 for the establishment of full-fledged university in the field of minerals and natural resources has been approved which would be a milestone in the field of minerals.

Balochistan Mineral Exploration Company Limited (BMEC) and Balochistan Minerals Resource Company Limited (BMRL) have been established as a joint venture of the Federal and provincial governments with 10 percent and 90 percent shares, respectively.

The companies were established with aimed to attract private investment and boost government revenue via large scale mining.