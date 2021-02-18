Govt makes efforts to hold senate elections in transparent manner: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Dar on Wednesday said the present government had strongly believed in rule of law as it was making efforts to hold forthcoming senate elections in transparent manner.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition parties attempted to carry out bazar of buying and selling of votes during the senate elections that is why they were opposing the senate amendment bill.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest person and he (PM) was the only political leader who had taken action against those parliamentarians who had violated the party discipline during the last senate elections.

Usman Dar said that PTI's parliamentary board elected the candidates after analysis, adding on reservations from some of the party workers, PTI leadership had returned senate ticket from Abdul Qadir who was the member of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), a government political allied in the province.