Govt makes efforts to take political parties on board regarding Kashmir: Aftab Jahangir

Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affair Aftab Jahangir Monday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government made efforts to take all political parties on board in the country regarding Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affair Aftab Jahangir Monday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf ( PTI government made efforts to take all political parties on board in the country regarding Kashmir issue.

Talking to Pakistan Television, he said: "Kashmir is a national issue of Pakistan, we should support Prime Minister Imran Khan to present Kashmir issue forcefully in the United Nations General Assembly session." He said atrocities were at maximum level against innocent people in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Curfew has been continued to suppress the voice of people for their right to self-determination in the occupied valley, he added.

The parliamentary secretary said that supply of daily commodities and medicines were suspended in IOK due to continued lockdown of the valley.

Pakistan had to fight for Kashmir case on international forums unitedly as it was our jugular vein, he added.

He pointed out that Pakistan gave more sacrifices in war against terrorism than any other country in the world.