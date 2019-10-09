Govt makes every effort to provide quality education in ICT school: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said that every effort was being made by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), for providing quality education to the children enrolled in the public sector schools and colleges of the Islamabad Capital territory(ICT).

Talking to APP, he said that the Ministry of Education and Professional Training through FDE a controlling body of 423 educational Institutions form Prep to Post Graduate level, was taking concrete measures to improve the education standards in ICT public sector schools.

All initiatives were equally balanced in Rural and Urban sectors as providing access to equitable quality education was the top priority of the present government, he added.

Shafqat said that the quality education was being ensured through active participation of the civil society, NonGovernment Organizations (NGOs) and private sector participation with credible donors.

Highlighting the initiatives taken by the FDE particularly in rural areas to improve quality education, he said that a total of 107 out of 226 Computer Labs had been established in the rural areas educational institutions at Primary level with allied facilities and teaching faculty with collaboration of Universal Service Fund.

To develop the habit of reading among the students, a project in collaboration with USAID titled "Pakistan Reading Project" had also been launched in the institutions of FDE (Urban & Rural Area) which was now near completion, he added.

Similarly, Shafqat said, the project for voluntary adoption of schools in rural areas was initiated for uplifting the standard of Education. To address the issue of access in rural areas schools, Buses under Prime Minister Education Reform Programme (PMERP) had been provided to the Rural Sector Schools, he added.

FDE , he said, had installed Biometric machines in the institutions to ensure the timely attendance of the teachers in the institutions. He said that exclusive provisions were also included in the admission policy to enroll Out of school Children (OOSC) and steps to mainstream them.

The missing facilities i.e. Labs, Washrooms, Clean Drinking Water, Renovation of Classrooms, boundary wall etc had been provided in more than 200 educational institutions of the federal capital. Information Technology (IT) based monitoring mechanism for qualitative and quantitative performance evaluation of the FDE schools was also initiated, he remarked.