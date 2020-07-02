Govt makes issuance process of NoCs to construction industry easy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the provincial government has made the process of issuance of NoCs to the construction industry easy through e-governance reforms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the provincial government has made the process of issuance of NoCs to the construction industry easy through e-governance reforms.

In this regard, the Chief Minister has said that now NoCs can be obtained from e-khidmat centres through one-window operation and the people would not have to wait for years for the issuance of NoCs / permission for private, commercial or industrial constructions.

Now, the NoC would be issued in a few weeks, he said adding that the permissions relating to approval of maps, construction completion certificate, NoC for change of place or permissions relating to the approval of private residential colonies would be given under the new schedule.

In the first phase, he said these services had been started in the e-khidmat centre at divisional level and people would not have to visit different offices for the solution of their problems. Now, the documents relating to development authorities, corporations and agencies, would be available under one-roof in e-khidmat centres, he added.

These reforms would strengthen the economy besides creating new job opportunities, he added.